“Next goal: Make my income Rs 50 LPA”: Techie’s Reddit post on career growth gains attention

“The biggest milestone came recently,” wrote a 23-year-old Bengaluru techie in a viral Reddit post about buying his first home. His story of rising from a low-income background to earning ₹24 LPA has struck a chord with many.

A 23-year-old software developer from Bengaluru has gone viral on social media after sharing his rise from a financially struggling background to owning a home and earning ₹24 lakh per annum. His post, titled “23M | From Rs 18,000/month intern to owning a home - coming from below middle class,” has sparked conversations around ambition, financial planning, and resilience.

Advertisement

“I come from a family of four where my dad earns just ₹12–15,000 per month. No family savings. No safety net. Just dreams, pressure, and relentless hustle,” he wrote in the post.

Despite the challenges, he secured admission to a Tier-1 engineering college and began his career with an internship paying ₹18,000 per month, which later increased to ₹40,000. By July 2023, he had landed a full-time role earning ₹15 LPA.

The biggest milestone came recently. “Bought my first home this month (yes, savings are gone and there’s a loan — but it’s mine),” he wrote, adding that he now owns a MacBook, iPhone, and PS5 — items he once saw as out of reach. He continues to enjoy treks, hobbies, and side hustles.

Advertisement

Currently, he works remotely as an SDE-2 at what he described as a “real chill company” and draws a salary of ₹24 LPA. He’s already looking ahead: “Next goal: Make my income Rs 50 LPA (start a business) by the end of this year.”

The post has received hundreds of responses, with users praising his journey and offering financial advice.

Reacting to the post, one user advised, “Congratulations! But remember, you don't need to do everything at once. Always save money when you have enough, then move on to the next goal. Also, buy health insurance for yourself and your family members. Start your life insurance early. If you begin soon, you can easily get coverage of over ₹1 crore.”

Advertisement

Another user commented, “You're doing really well for yourself, and I’m in no position to tell you what to do — but just a piece of advice: now that you’ve got a house, consider focusing on building more financial security. That way, you can continue with your plans and repay your debts without interruption, even if you were to suddenly lose your job in this era of frequent layoffs. Once the loans are cleared and you have some cushion, you can always redo the house the way you want.”