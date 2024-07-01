NIA agrees to let Engineer Rashid take oath as MP, court to give order tomorrow

Jailed Kashmiri leader and newly elected MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, is likely to take oath on July 5 after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday gave its consent before a special court. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh will pass an order on the matter on Tuesday.

The NIA's counsel said Rashid's oath-taking should be subject to some conditions like not speaking to the media. He also said Rashid, who is in Tihar Jail, must complete the process within a day.

Rashid, an Independent MP from Baramulla, was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. He had moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions.

On June 22, a special court here had adjourned the matter and asked the NIA to file its response. The agency has been consulting with Parliament and jail authorities on the matter. While Rashid's counsel had cited AAP leader Sanjay Singh being granted custody parole to take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, the court noted that Rashid's charges were different.

Rashid has been in custody since August 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in the terror funding case. His name surfaced during the probe of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested for allegedly financing terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir Valley.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against several individuals, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in connection with the case.