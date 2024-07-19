NIA arrests key aide of Canada-based wanted Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu from Madhya Pradesh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key aide of Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa in a major terror network case, an official statement said on July 19.

Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai alias Balli, hailing from Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on July 18, the NIA said in its statement. Balli was found to be a major weapons supplier to Landa’s agents for extortion from businessmen among others in Punjab, the agency said.

The weapons were used to carry out large-scale terror activities, including extortions from businessmen and others, it said. NIA’s investigations in the case had led to the arrest of one Gurpreet Singh Gopi, identified as an associate of Landa and of another Khalistani terrorist Satnam Singh Satta.

The NIA registered suo moto investigations in the case on July 10, 2023, which revealed that Baljeet Singh had also provided weapons to Satta as part of a larger conspiracy of various banned Khalistani terrorist organisations to destabilise India by unleashing violent acts in Punjab and other places.

Both Landa and Satta are believed to be operating from Canada to promote terror in India, it said. The NIA is continuing with its investigation as part of its crackdown on the Khalistani terrorist outfits, the statement said.

Lakhbir Singh Landa, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, is believed to be residing in Edmonton in Alberta in Canada.

A close aide of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, Landa fled to Canada in 2017 and joined hands with the pro-Khalaistan terror organisation BKI.