NLC India shares in focus as PSU inks pact for Rs 25,000 crore renewable energy projects

Shares of NLC India are likely to be in the spotlight on Wednesday after the company announced a massive investment push into the green energy sector. In a significant post-market hours development on Tuesday, the state-owned miner announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to develop large-scale renewable energy projects.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Tuesday, shares of NLC India settled 0.25 per cent lower at Rs 255.20 over its previous close of Rs 255.85 on the BSE. The company commands a market cap of Rs 35,386 crore.

According to the exchange filing, the MoU envisages an aggregate investment potential of approximately Rs 25,000 crore.

The collaboration is set to generate substantial employment opportunities and will focus on a diverse portfolio of clean energy infrastructure, including solar, wind, hybrid and battery energy storage projects within the state of Gujarat.

The PSU noted that this move is a critical step in its corporate plan to achieve 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by the year 2030.

Dividend record date

In a separate regulatory development, NLC India also informed the bourses regarding a modification to its corporate action calendar.

Advertisement

Citing a trading holiday by the stock exchanges on January 15, 2026. The company has revised the record date for its upcoming interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26 to Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

