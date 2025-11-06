Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the “Jungle Raj” era in Bihar, blaming past leaders for 15 years of stalled development in the state. Speaking at an election rally in Bihar's Araria, Modi highlighted that during the RJD’s rule, Bihar saw no infrastructure development whatsoever.

He claimed that the leaders during the Jungle Raj, a period marked by utter lawlessness in Bihar, called themselves 'mai-baap', but that is not the case with the NDA. His address comes as voting in Bihar is currently underway across 121 seats to decide the electoral fate of 1,341 candidates.

Advertisement

“From 1990 to 2005, for 15 years, the government of 'Jungle Raj' completely ruined Bihar. In the name of running the government, you were only looted. You must remember one figure in those 15 years of Jungle Raj, how many expressways were built in Bihar? Zero. Zero means 'nil bate sannata.' Do you know how many bridges were built over the Kosi River in those 15 years of Jungle Raj? Zero. Not even one was constructed. In those 15 years of Jungle Raj, how many tourist circuits were developed in Bihar? Zero nil bate sannata. And in those 15 years, how many sports complexes were developed for our youth and daughters to play and progress? Again zero, nil bate sannata,” Modi said.

Advertisement

He added, “Those who presided over the Jungle Raj used to call themselves your mai-baap and thought of themselves as emperors. But Modi is different -- for me, the people are my mai-baap, my guiding force. You are my masters, you hold the remote control.”

Highlighting NDA achievements since 2014, Modi said that the work on setting up an AIIMS in Darbhanga is progressing at a steady pace.

“Since the formation of the NDA government in 2014, development has accelerated. An IIT has opened in Patna, an IIM has opened, an AIIMS has opened, and the work on Darbhanga AIIMS is progressing rapidly. There is also an IIIT in Bhagalpur, while four Central Universities have also been established.”

Advertisement

He added, “Four major bridges have been built in the state, while the Mahatma Gandhi Setu has been completely renovated and converted into a steel bridge. Our government has also sanctioned seven expressways for Bihar, one of which has already been completed.”

Praising voter enthusiasm during the first phase of polling, Modi said, “Beautiful pictures are pouring in from across Bihar on social media. From early morning, long queues have formed at polling booths. Mothers, sisters, and daughters are casting their votes in large numbers. The youth of Bihar, too, are showing unprecedented enthusiasm. I congratulate all voters and appeal to everyone to come out and exercise their franchise.”

Expressing confidence in victory, Modi said, “The entire state is resonating with one message, 'Phir ek baar NDA sarkaar, phir ek baar susashan ki sarkaar.' Today, one voice echoes throughout Bihar; 'Phir ek baar NDA sarkaar, phir ek baar susashan ki sarkaar.' Behind this sentiment lie the hopes of mothers and sisters and the dreams of the youth. Remember this Modi’s guarantee is that your dream is Modi’s resolve.”

As of 11 am, the overall voter turnout in Bihar stood at 27.65 per cent, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app.