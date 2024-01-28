Nitish Kumar to leave for Raj Bhavan shortly, to quit as Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to leave for Raj Bhavan, where he will tender his resignation and later stake claim to form the government with its former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India Today reported on Sunday.

Heavy security has been deployed outside the Bihar Raj Bhavan in Patna. Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath at Raj Bhavan at 5 pm. A meeting of JD(U) is underway at Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna. Meanwhile, the BJP legislative party meeting is underway at the state party office.

#WATCH | Heavy security deployed outside the Bihar Raj Bhavan in Patna.



A meeting of JD(U) is underway at CM Nitish Kumar's residence. Meanwhile BJP legislative party meeting is underway at the state party office. pic.twitter.com/gW52yPClwp — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

Experts believe that despite being ditched by Nitish twice, the BJP is welcoming the JDU supremo considering its position in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats. Of these, the BJP and JDU together had won 39 in 2019. However, this time, if Nitish had gone with the opposition, the BJP may have suffered a loss of 10-15 seats.

At the meeting of the party leaders in Patna, all JD(U) leaders authorised the chief minister and party president Nitish Kumar to take any decision.

Speaking on the current political situation in Bihar, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that political turmoil is inevitable in the Mahagathbandhan. "Today, our National president will be visiting. When a political activity takes place, it is only natural to have good and bad implications for society and political parties. BJP is a strong party in Bihar. We had a meeting with our MLAs yesterday, and we will have one today also... BJP is not a mute spectator but is seriously monitoring the situation. When the situation becomes clear, BJP will take a decision on the leadership."