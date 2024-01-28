'Nitish should apologise, betrayed the people of Bihar': Owaisi slams JDU chief as he returns to NDA

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday attacked Janata Dal (United) Nitish Kumar over his resignation as the Bihar Chief Minister. Earlier in the day, Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar as "everything was not alright" between the JD (U) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Kumar will take oath as the Bihar Chief Minister today, along with Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha as his deputies. Owaisi said that Nitish Kumar, Tejaswi Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the people of Bihar as they "have betrayed the people of Bihar, especially Nitish Kumar." He also noted that he believed Nitish Kumar would go with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Nitish Kumar, Tejaswi Yadav, PM Modi should apologise to the people of Bihar... All three have betrayed the people of Bihar, especially Nitish Kumar... The term political opportunism will be an understatement, Nitish Kumar has broken all records... I always said Nitish Kumar would go with BJP... I want to ask Tejaswi Yadav how does it feel? He took away four of our MLAs. Does he feel the same pain now?," Owaisi told news agency ANI.

The AIMIM chief further said that Kumar will only be the face of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Narendra Modi's governance in Bihar, while adding Nitish Kumar wants to be Bihar CM for as long as he lives. Owaisi also hit out at Tejaswi Yadav and his family and said "their focus is to only have someone from among them to be the CM."

"He has been played the same way he played us... Nitish Kumar will just be the face of RSS and Narendra Modi's governance in Bihar... Tejaswi Yadav and his family have sidelined the people of Bihar and their focus is to only have someone from among them to be the CM. Nitish Kumar wants to be the CM for as long as he lives. BJP just wants everything to themselves, by hook or by crook... The people of Bihar have been betrayed. There is no development in Bihar. Bureaucracy is on the rise in the state... AIMIM always said that political secularism is used to betray Indian Muslims. And now Muslims of Bihar have been betrayed again..."

