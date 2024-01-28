Bihar: List of ministers who will take oath along with Nitish Kumar, Samrat Choudhary

Nitish Kumar resigns: Eight ministers, including two Deputy Chief Ministers, will take oath along with Nitish Kumar on Sunday. Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar today at 5 pm. Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha will take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.

Choudhary and Sinha represent the Kushwaha and the Bhumihar communities, respectively. Other ministers who will take the oath are Prem Kumar, Vijay Chaudhary, Vijendra Yadav, Shravan Kumar, Santosh Kumar and Sumit Singh.

List of ministers to take oath today along with Nitish Kumar:

Samrat Choudhary (Deputy CM)

Vijay Kumar Sinha (Deputy CM)

Dr Prem Kumar (BJP)

Vijendra Yadav (JDU)

Vijay Chaudhary (JDU)

Shravan Kumar (JDU)

Santosh Suman (HAM)

Sumit Singh (Independent)

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan said that he will attend Nitish Kumar's oath taking ceremony as an NDA ally. He further said that he has had policy-based differences with Kumar in the past and will continue to have so.

"If the work continues as per his policies, the differences will probably continue in the time to come. I have always believed that his policies have not facilitated development in Bihar," Paswan said.

Meanwhile, political strategist Prashant Kishor claimed that the new NDA alliance in Bihar will not last beyond six months after the Lok Sabha elections.

Kishor also asserted that Nitish Kumar will make a U-turn again before the next Bihar assembly elections. Congress leader Pawan Khera also took a jibe at the Janata Dal (United) chief and said the Guinness Book of Records will now be changed to the "Nitish Book of Records."

"We don't know with what intention he started INDIA alliance. From now onwards, the Guinness Book of Records will now be changed to the Nitish Book of Records. Nine times! Also, this shows the reality about the party, who makes tall claims of 400 seats," Khera said.

Moreover, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA fold. He also claimed that it is a "pre-planned conspiracy hatched by the Prime Minister." "This will have no impact on the prospects of the INDIA alliance," Ramesh added.

Also Read: Bihar: BJP's Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha to be Deputy CMs in Nitish Kumar's govt

Also Read: Bihar CM's resignation: Congress compares Nitish Kumar to a 'chameleon', says people will never forgive his betrayal