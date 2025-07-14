Business Today
No change in plan: Vande Bharat won't replace Japan's bullet train on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor is India's first bullet train project and is being implemented with technical and financial cooperation from the Government of Japan

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 14, 2025 9:02 PM IST
No change in plan: Vande Bharat won't replace Japan's bullet train on Mumbai-Ahmedabad routeCentre denies reports, says Japanese bullet train will run on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route as planned

The Centre on Monday refuted reports and social media posts suggesting that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will not run Japanese trains, calling the claims "misleading".

"Some articles and social media posts claim that the Ministry of Railways has decided to not run the Japanese bullet train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route," the Press Information Bureau (PIB) posted on X.

"This claim is misleading. The Railway Ministry has made no such decision. Work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is progressing as per the planned schedule," it said.

The clarification came after a section of media reports claimed that the government had dropped the plan to operate Japanese high-speed trains on the 508-km route and would instead run Vande Bharat trains.

Dismissing the reports, the PIB reaffirmed the government's commitment to the original plan involving Japanese partnership. "In the spirit of the strategic partnership between India and Japan, the Government of Japan has decided to introduce the next-generation E10 Shinkansen trains for this project," it said.

The PIB also reiterated that the project will rely entirely on Japanese technology. "The entire 508-kilometer corridor is being developed using Japanese Shinkansen technology, setting new benchmarks in speed, safety, and reliability," the statement added.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor is India's first bullet train project and is being implemented with technical and financial cooperation from the Government of Japan.

Published on: Jul 14, 2025 9:02 PM IST
