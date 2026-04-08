'No chappa vote this time': EC's straight-talk to Mamata's TMC as Bengal battle heats up

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has assured that the 2026 West Bengal elections will be conducted in a transparent and fair manner, free from electoral manipulation. In a strong statement posted on X, the ECI emphasized its commitment to ensuring a free and fair election process, reassuring voters that the elections will be conducted without any form of intimidation or fraud.

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चुनाव आयोग की तृणमूल कांग्रेस को दो टूक



पश्चिम बंगाल में इस बार चुनाव:

भय रहित,

हिंसा रहित,

धमकी रहित,

प्रलोभन रहित,

छापा रहित,

बूथ एवं सोर्स जामिंग रहित होकर ही रहेंगे



ECI's Straight-talk to Trinamool Congress



This time, the Elections in West Bengal would surely be :… pic.twitter.com/p5fM8Uu337 — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 8, 2026

“This time, the elections in West Bengal would surely be fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free, and without any Chappa (false voting), booth jamming, and source jamming,” the post read, signaling its firm stance against any electoral malpractice.

Responding the same day, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit back at the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In its statement on X, the TMC called for elections that are free from political bias, external interference, and what it termed as "double standards."

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আমরাও নির্বাচন কমিশনকে সোজা কথা সোজাভাবেই বলছি।



এবারের নির্বাচন হতে হবে:



দিল্লির নিয়ন্ত্রণমুক্ত,

রাজনৈতিক পক্ষপাতহীন,

উদ্দেশ্যপ্রণোদিতভাবে কাউকে নিশানা করা থেকে মুক্ত

এবং অবশ্যই দ্বিচারিতামুক্ত।



Our straight-talk to @ECISVEEP.

This time, the Elections must be:



Free from… pic.twitter.com/TpWxZv5yWr — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 8, 2026

“We are speaking directly to the Election Commission in the clearest possible terms,” the TMC said. “This time, the elections must be free from Delhi’s control, free from political bias, free from targeted persecution, and certainly free from double standards.”

Derek O’Brien accuses ECI Chief of misconduct

TMC MP Derek O'Brien added fuel to the fire, alleging inappropriate behavior from the Chief Election Commissioner during a recent meeting with the Election Commission. O’Brien claimed the meeting, which lasted only five minutes, ended with the Chief Election Commissioner reportedly telling the TMC delegation to “get lost” after the TMC raised concerns about the transfer of officials and the conduct of the election.

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Talking to ANI, O'Brien described the interaction as a “shame” and challenged the Election Commission to release any video or audio footage from the meeting.

"When we told him that you are transferring officials, and how you would want to conduct a free and fair election, he said, 'leave from here,'" O'Brien claimed. “What I saw today is a shame. I challenge the Election Commissioner to release the video or audio of what happened today," he added.

ECI’s version of events

As per reported by PTI, the Election Commission has provided a different account of the meeting. Sources within the ECI stated that the meeting was conducted in a straightforward manner. According to the ECI’s internal sources, the Chief Election Commissioner had a “straight talk” with the TMC leaders, and it was Derek O’Brien who raised his voice and told the CEC not to speak. The ECI defended the actions of the Chief Election Commissioner, asserting that the conversation was direct and aimed at reinforcing the Commission’s commitment to conducting free and fair elections.