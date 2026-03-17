'No discussion of this nature': India denies talks with Iran on seized tankers for Hormuz passage

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday dismissed any talks with Iran about releasing three tankers seized in February in exchange for safe passage for Indian ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The clarification came after Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources, that Iran had asked India to release the seized vessels as part of talks aimed at ensuring safe transit for Indian-flagged or India-bound ships moving through Hormuz.

Responding to a question on the report, foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "There has been no discussion of this nature. I would also like to say the three vessels you referred to are not Iranian-owned."

The three tankers, Asphalt Star, Al Jafzia and Stellar Ruby, were seized by Indian authorities near Indian waters in February after officials alleged the vessels had concealed or altered their identities and were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers at sea.

The ships are currently docked off Mumbai. Stellar Ruby is Iranian-flagged, while Asphalt Star and Al Jafzia are flagged to Nicaragua and Mali respectively.

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A police complaint filed by the Indian Coast Guard on February 15, said Asphalt Star was involved in the smuggling of heavy fuel oil that was transferred to Al Jafzia and bitumen to Stellar Ruby.

All three ships are linked to entities under US sanctions for allegedly helping transport Iranian oil. The consultant associated with the vessels, Jugwinder Singh Brar, is also on a US sanctions list, although he has denied any wrongdoing.

When the vessels were seized in February, Iranian state media cited the National Iranian Oil Company as saying the ships had no connection with the company.

The development comes as maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed sharply since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran.

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Iran has recently allowed some Indian ships to pass safely through the strait. Jaiswal said discussions were continuing to ensure the safe transit of other vessels. According to the government, at least 22 Indian ships remain in the waterway.