No entry in Sambhal till December 10: District administration bans outsiders amid ongoing tensions following violence

Sambhal's district administration has enforced a ban on the entry of outsiders into Sambhal until December 10, aiming to maintain law and order following violent clashes triggered by a court-ordered mosque survey. The decision comes in the wake of significant unrest that resulted in five fatalities and injuries to 20 police officers on November 24.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pandiya issued the order, which prohibits social organizations and public representatives from entering the district without prior permission from the appropriate authorities. This extension follows an earlier ban that was set to expire on December 1.

Tensions escalated when a 15-member delegation from the Samajwadi Party, en route to the affected area, was detained at the Ghaziabad border. Party leader Akhilesh Yadav condemned the action, accusing the ruling BJP of misgovernance and attempting to obscure the truth behind the violence. In response, BJP officials claimed that the unrest was instigated by "criminals protected by the Samajwadi Party."

Samajwadi Party MP Harendra Malik, who was among those detained, stated that the delegation intended to assess the situation and report their findings to the government. “We will sneak into the district if we are stopped,” he asserted, emphasizing their commitment to transparency and accountability.

The detained delegation staged a sit-in protest against the ban, with MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq criticizing the government for obstructing their visit. He argued that the administration was attempting to shield the police from scrutiny regarding their actions during the unrest.

Akhilesh Yadav further criticised the district administration's measures, labelling the ban a reflection of the BJP government's failure in governance and management. He called for a complete overhaul of the administrative leadership in Sambhal, suggesting that negligence had contributed to the violence.

In a counterstatement, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak urged Yadav to address issues within his own party, asserting that the violence stemmed from individuals associated with the Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai announced that a Congress delegation plans to visit Sambhal on December 2 to investigate the situation and report back to national leadership. He emphasized the need for collective action against oppression and injustice.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh reiterated the necessity of the restrictions, citing the sensitivity of the situation and ongoing investigations into the violence, including the involvement of minors and potential political motivations behind the unrest.

