‘No helmet, no fuel’ drive in UP from Sept 1 to 30

The Uttar Pradesh government will launch a special state-wide road safety campaign called ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ from September 1 to 30. The campaign aims to promote the use of helmets to save lives, officials said on Wednesday.

A directive for the campaign was issued on Monday to ensure that all concerned departments work together under the supervision of district magistrates and in coordination with the District Road Safety Committees (DRSCs). Police, revenue officials and the transport department will lead the enforcement of the initiative, the statement said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The state government emphasised that the campaign is focused on saving lives rather than penalising riders and appealed to citizens to cooperate fully. The initiative is based on Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which makes helmet use compulsory for riders and pillion passengers, and Section 194D, which prescribes penalties for violations.

It also follows recommendations from the Supreme Court’s Committee on Road Safety, which stresses improving helmet compliance. Transport Commissioner Brijesh Narain Singh said the campaign is "a pledge for safety, not a punishment," adding that past experience shows two-wheeler riders quickly adopt helmet use without affecting fuel sales.

Oil marketing companies IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, along with petrol pump operators, have been directed to support the campaign actively. Monitoring will be ensured through the food and civil supplies department, Singh said.

Advertisement

The information and public relations department will spread awareness during the campaign. Citizens, industry and government agencies are expected to work together to reduce fatalities and serious injuries caused by road accidents.

"This initiative is not about penalties but ensuring safe behaviour. Make ‘helmet first, fuel later’ a rule of life, because wearing a helmet is the simplest insurance for your own safety," Singh said.