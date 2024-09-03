No loudspeakers after 10 pm, permits from BBMP for constructing pandals: Bengaluru police's guidelines on Gowri-Ganesha festival

Ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival on September 7, Bengaluru city police has introduced a long list of security protocols and guidelines aimed at maintaining law and order during the celebrations. During the festival, Ganesha idols are installed across the city and immersion processions are conducted on different days.

As per these guidelines, all organisers have to obtain necessary permissions from their local police stations before installing idols in public spaces. Organisers also have to secure permissions from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to construct pandals or erect shamiyanas in public areas.

Ganesha idols cannot be installed till there is prior consent from the property owner and the police in case of disputed locations, The Indian Express reported. The guidelines also said that the use of loudspeakers has been restricted from 6 am to 10 pm considering senior citizens, schoolchildren and general public.

DJs and high-volume sound systems are also strictly prohibited. The police has directed two responsible individuals from each organising committee to be present at the idol installation site 24x7 to prevent any untoward incident.

CCTV cameras have to be installed and emergency contact numbers have to be displayed at the venue. Organisers also have to ensure that fire extinguishers are available at the venue. Use of cooking fuel, including wood, kerosene or stoves, is prohibited in and around the idol installation sites.

During immersion processions, organisers will have to issue identification badges, T-shirts or caps to volunteers to facilitate smooth operations.

Moreover, organisers will also have to follow specific environmental guidelines in accordance with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board's directives. The prohibitions on installing flexes, boards and banners imposed by the Karnataka High Court will also remain in force.

The police have ordered that installations must not block public or vehicular traffic, particularly on busy roads.

They have also issued a warning against the illegal collection of funds for idol installations and related events, emphasizing that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in such activities.