'No matter how strongly we condemn this, the Bengal govt...': Dharmendra Pradhan on Kolkata rape and murder case

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that the Bengal government must be held accountable for the serious crimes occurring in the state. He was speaking in the context of the brutal rape and killing of a doctor in Kolkata.

He expressed concerns about the law and order situation in Bengal, particularly regarding the safety of students under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

While mentioning the recent rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Pradhan said that a similar incident occurred in Jadavpur just a few days earlier.

“No matter how strongly we condemn this heinous crime, it won't be enough. The Bengal government must take action against the perpetrators and be held accountable for it,” said Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Kolkata Police has uncovered disturbing details about Sanjay Roy, who is accused of the brutal rape and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor.

Roy reportedly visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital often. He left his Bluetooth headphones at the crime scene, which later became crucial evidence in identifying him as the suspect.

CCTV footage confirmed Roy's presence at the hospital during the time of the crime. Despite his attempt to destroy evidence by washing his clothes, police found bloodstains on his shoes. Additionally, investigators discovered pornographic content on Roy's smartphone.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that if the state police do not resolve the RG Kar hospital doctor murder case by Sunday, August 18, her government will request the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation.

“I want the police to arrest the culprits. There are some insiders. If the police can’t solve the case by Sunday, then we will give it to CBI. We have nothing to be bothered about it. However, the rate of success in CBI investigations is very poor,” said the chief minister after meeting the victim’s family at their residence in North 24 Parganas district.

“Nurses were there, the hospital’s own security personnel were also there. I fail to understand how this happened. The (victim’s) parents told me somebody from inside was involved. The police will talk to everyone,” said Banerjee.

“Kolkata Police is the best police force in the world. The best officer has been entrusted with the investigation,” Banerjee added.