'No money to buy even train ticket': Rahul Gandhi blasts Centre for freezing of Congress' bank accounts

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday blasted the Centre for the Income Tax department's move to freeze its bank accounts. "All our bank accounts have been frozen. We can do no campaign work, we cannot support our workers, we cannot support our candidates. Our leaders cannot travel from one part of the country to the other. We're unable to put out our ads," said Rahul Gandhi at a press conference along with Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

The former Congress chief said this had been done two months before the election campaign. He said one notice in the case came from the 90s, another from 6-7 years ago. "Quantum amount Rs 14 Lakhs and punishment - our entire financial identity," he said, adding that the Election Commission (EC) has not even said anything.

Gandhi further said that his party's ability to fight elections "has been damaged, we have already lost a month." He said his party leaders cannot fly, and cannot even buy train tickets. "As the biggest opposition party, we are unable to take any action - we can't book advertisements or send our leaders anywhere. This is an assault on democracy."

This is being done two months before the election campaign.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said every political party is exempted from income tax. "So why is Congress being penalised and that too just before elections? The Quantum of punishment is such that for .07% discrepancy 106% penalty has been imposed on Congress. Rs 115 crore from our bank accounts return transferred to I-T and government."

In February this year, the Congress' main bank accounts were frozen over an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore.

Earlier this month, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal dismissed Congress's plea, seeking a stay on the I-T department's action on their bank accounts.

The Congress then requested a 10-day stay on the order so that the party could approach the High Court. However, the bench declined the request.

The Congress is embroiled in an income tax case concerning tax claims for the assessment year (AY) 2018-19. Initially, a claim of Rs 103 crores was filed, which was later revised to Rs 105 crores. However, with the inclusion of Rs 30 crores as interest, the claim escalated to Rs 135 crores.

In February, Ajay Maken said the accounts, including that of the Indian Youth Congress, were frozen on an Income Tax demand of Rs 210 crore for 2018-19, an election year. He said the party filed its Income Tax returns for the concerned year a few days late and that is why this action.

The matter, he said, also pertains to a discrepancy in cash receipts of Rs 14.4 lakh given to the party by its MLAs and MPs as donations made from their salaries.



