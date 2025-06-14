No more Uber, Rapido bikes in Karnataka: Bike taxis to shut from June 16, HC refuses to stay govt ban

Starting June 16, bike taxis will no longer be allowed to operate in Karnataka after the High Court refused to stay the state government's ban, dealing a blow to operators like Rapido and Uber Moto. The ruling upholds the Transport Department’s stance that such services are illegal under current laws.

The Karnataka High Court has declined to grant interim relief to bike taxi operator Rapido, effectively clearing the way for the state’s ban on app-based bike taxi services to take effect on June 16, PTI reported.

The state’s Transport Department had earlier issued notices to operators, stating that two-wheelers being used for commercial passenger transport are in violation of existing regulations. The department argued that only vehicles registered as commercial and equipped with proper permits can legally be used for ferrying passengers for hire.

Rapido, one of the biggest players in the segment, had challenged the order in court, hoping for a stay on the ban. However, the High Court’s refusal to intervene means companies must now halt all bike taxi operations in Karnataka or face legal consequences.

This decision impacts several app-based services like Rapido and Uber Moto, which have gained popularity for offering fast, low-cost transport options in traffic-heavy cities such as Bengaluru. The ban is expected to significantly affect daily commuters who rely on these services for first- and last-mile connectivity.

With the court upholding the government's order, the Transport Department is now expected to strictly enforce the ban from June 16 onward.