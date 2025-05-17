'No one gives me credit': Donald Trump repeats claim of stopping India-Pak nuclear clash

In a wide-ranging Fox News interview, U.S. President Donald Trump reignited claims of his personal role in defusing a potential nuclear clash between India and Pakistan. Describing it as “one of the biggest successes no one ever gives me credit for,” Trump said he called both Indian and Pakistani leaders to persuade them to “step back from the brink” just hours before leaving for the Gulf.

“These are major nuclear powers. Not a little bit. They were angry. The next phase was probably… you know what the N word is, right? Nuclear. That’s a very nasty word,” Trump told Bret Baier, emphasizing the escalating tit-for-tat missile strikes at the time.

Trump also linked trade incentives to peace efforts, pledging to eliminate tariffs on U.S. exports to India once tensions eased. “I’m using trade to settle scores and make peace,” he said.

Shifting focus to his recent three-nation Gulf tour (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE), Trump hailed it as a “major, major success” in countering China’s rising influence. He credited long-standing personal ties with regional leaders for preventing deeper Chinese engagement. “They were being coaxed by China, solving their fuel problem forever. That’s not happening now,” he asserted.

Trump boasted of securing over $2 trillion in deals, including $600 billion from Saudi Arabia and $243.5 billion from Qatar. He challenged Gulf partners to “double it up,” framing these investments as crucial for U.S. manufacturing and defense initiatives, including his proposed “Golden Dome” missile shield for the Middle East.

Addressing criticism over Qatar’s gift of a 42-year-old Boeing 747-8 as a temporary Air Force One, Trump clarified the aircraft would belong to the U.S. Air Force. He downplayed ethical concerns, saying, “Why wouldn’t I accept the gift? We’re giving to everybody else.” The $400 million aircraft will eventually be displayed at a future presidential library, he added.

On Iran, Trump credited his sanctions for leaving Tehran “stone cold broke,” claiming his policy curbed funding to groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. He warned that without swift action, Iran’s nuclear ambitions could escalate beyond diplomatic control.

Regarding Russia-Ukraine, Trump criticized President Biden’s handling of the war and expressed confidence in his ability to broker peace. “Putin’s tired of this. He’s not looking good. This was supposed to end in a week,” Trump said, suggesting his involvement is essential for any serious negotiations.

Trump also hinted at potential meetings with China’s Xi Jinping and further diplomatic engagements. He contrasted his “very taxing” hands-on diplomacy with what he called Biden’s weakening of U.S. global influence, pledging to resolve crises in Gaza and push for humanitarian relief.