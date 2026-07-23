Senior citizen FD rates up to 8.50%: Small finance banks lead, private lenders offer up to 8%

Senior citizens looking to lock in fixed deposits (FDs) can currently earn interest rates ranging from 2.50% to 8.50% annually, with small finance banks offering the highest returns, followed by select private sector lenders. Most banks continue to offer senior citizens an additional 50 basis points (bps) over the rates available to regular depositors.

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The preferential rates are generally available only to resident senior citizens and apply to deposits below ₹3 crore. Besides the standard 50 bps benefit, some banks also offer special fixed deposit schemes that provide an additional 20-30 bps for select tenures.

Small finance banks offer the highest returns

Among all lenders, small finance banks continue to offer the most attractive FD rates for senior citizens.

Equitas Small Finance Bank and Shivalik Small Finance Bank currently offer the highest slab rate of 8.50%. They are followed by Jana Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which offer up to 8.30%, while ESAF Small Finance Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer up to 8.25%.

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Unity Small Finance Bank offers a maximum rate of 8.00%, while AU Small Finance Bank provides up to 7.90% for eligible senior citizen deposits.

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Private sector banks

Among private lenders, DCB Bank offers the highest senior citizen FD rate at 8.00%.

It is followed by Bandhan Bank with 7.95%, while J&K Bank, SBM Bank, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank and Dhanlaxmi Bank offer rates ranging between 7.75% and 7.80%.

Other private banks offering competitive returns include RBL Bank (7.70%), IDFC FIRST Bank (7.60%), CSB Bank and City Union Bank (7.50%), and Federal Bank (7.30%).

Large private sector banks offer relatively lower rates. HDFC Bank currently offers up to 7.00%, ICICI Bank up to 7.10%, Axis Bank up to 7.25%, while Kotak Mahindra Bank offers a maximum of 7.30% for senior citizens.

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Public sector banks

Among public sector banks, Bank of India offers the highest slab rate of 7.45% for senior citizens.

It is followed by Punjab & Sind Bank at 7.35%, Indian Bank at 7.30%, Bank of Baroda at 7.25%, Central Bank of India at 7.20%, and Bank of Maharashtra and Union Bank of India at 7.15%.

State Bank of India (SBI) currently offers a maximum rate of 7.05%, while Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Punjab National Bank offer up to 7.10%.

Category Top Bank Highest Senior Citizen FD Rate Small Finance Bank Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.50% Small Finance Bank Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.50% Small Finance Bank Jana Small Finance Bank 8.30% Small Finance Bank Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.30% Private Sector Bank DCB Bank 8.00% Private Sector Bank Bandhan Bank 7.95% Private Sector Bank J&K Bank 7.80% Public Sector Bank Bank of India 7.45% Public Sector Bank Punjab & Sind Bank 7.35% Public Sector Bank State Bank of India (SBI) 7.05%

Additional benefits for senior citizens

Most scheduled commercial banks provide senior citizens with an additional 50 bps over the regular FD rates. Some lenders also offer higher returns through special deposit schemes or super senior citizen products, which provide extra interest for customers above a specified age or for deposits with specific maturities.

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What investors should keep in mind

While higher interest rates can improve returns, investors should not choose an FD solely based on the headline rate. Factors such as the bank's financial strength, deposit insurance coverage, liquidity requirements, premature withdrawal penalties and tenure should also be considered before investing.

The above rates are applicable to deposits below ₹3 crore and are based on rates updated as of July 15, 2026. As banks continue to revise deposit rates in response to changes in the interest rate cycle, investors may benefit from comparing offers across banks before locking in their savings.

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