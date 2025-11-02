‘No violence will be tolerated’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar reaffirms EC’s neutrality, promises transparent and peaceful Bihar elections

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday reiterated the Election Commission of India’s “zero tolerance towards violence” and assured voters in Bihar that preparations were complete to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections across the state.

“I want to appeal to everyone to come and participate in the election process, and everyone come to exercise their right to vote. On the topic of violence, Election Commission wants to make it clear that the Election Commission has zero tolerance towards violence. No incident of violence will be tolerated. The Election Commission is ready to make sure that the electors can peacefully vote. Our 243 returning officers, that many observers, every zilla's collectors, zilla adhikari, SP, SSP, police observers, everyone is ready,” Kumar told reporters in Kanpur.

The chief election commissioner's statement comes days after the murder of politician Dularchand Yadav on October 30 in Mokama assembly constituency, which saw arrests and immediate action from the Commission.

Kumar, who was in Kanpur to visit his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, was conferred with the Distinguished Alumni Award, the institute’s highest honour for alumni of exceptional merit. “Today I have come to IIT Kanpur as a former student, after they had decided to acknowledge and honour me. I have spent the most energetic years of my life in Kanpur city for four years, and I am really attached to it. This is my good luck that I get to be here and go to IIT Kanpur,” he said.

Amid repeated allegations of bias towards the ruling party, the CEC stressed on the Election Commission’s neutrality. “This is also that time when elections in Bihar are happening. In Bihar elections, every political party, in their own way, are asking for electors to vote for them. I want to say it once again that for Election Commission no one is in ruling, or opposition side, everyone is neutral,” he said.

Kumar also expressed confidence that the upcoming Bihar elections would set a global benchmark for transparency and competence. “The hope is that the Bihar polls will happen not only transparently, competently, with ease and not only be an example for the country but for the world,” he said.

Bihar will vote in two phases — on November 6 and November 11 — with counting scheduled for November 14. Mokama, which goes to polls in the first phase, is expected to see a high-stakes contest between JD(U)’s Anant Singh and RJD’s Veena Devi, wife of former MP Surajbhan Singh.

