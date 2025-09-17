Noida airport likely to start operations in December: Report

Noida International Airport (NIA) is likely to commence operations in December, after receiving airside security approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, a prerequisite for acquiring an aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The project has faced several delays, most recently missing an April 2025 deadline.

Advertisement

According to a report in Times of India that cited sources, the airport could be inaugurated sometime between the end of November to the first week of December. Operations at new airports typically begin four-six weeks after the inauguration. The airport is scheduled to open during the low-visibility season in northern India, which starts around late December.

NIA will begin with domestic and cargo flights, with plans for major capacity expansion. The first terminal is expected to nearly double in size, raising annual passenger handling from 1.2 crore to 3 crore. Later phases will add a second runway and terminal, increasing capacity to 5 crore passengers per annum (CPA) and then 7 CPA. The Uttar Pradesh government is also considering additional runways and terminals in the future.

Advertisement

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has certified the airport's instrument landing system as Category-III, permitting landings under CAT-IIIA when runway visibility ranges between 300 and 175 metres, and under CAT-IIIB when visibility drops to 175 to 50 metres. DGCA certifies a runway as CAT-III compliant only after comprehensive testing, and NIA is set to start operations during the region’s frequent low-visibility conditions.

An airport spokesperson said, "NIA is being developed with infrastructure and equipment supporting the CAT-III capability from the first phase, enabling safe and reliable aircraft operations even under low-visibility conditions. The process of calibration and regulatory approvals is currently in progress, following which CAT-III operations will be available." This aligns NIA with industry standards for safe winter operations, similar to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where runways have been adapted to manage dense fog.

Advertisement

NIA is located in an area surrounded by farmland, which could affect winter visibility until the region develops further, as seen at other Indian airports. The phased development and focus on advanced navigation infrastructure position the airport to address initial operational challenges and accommodate anticipated increases in passenger and cargo traffic.