Noida dog attack: Child attacked by pet in housing society lift. Watch video

A young girl was attacked by a pet dog inside the lift of a posh Noida society, adding to an increasing number of dog attacks in the city.

The incident was captured by the close circuit (CCTV) cameras installed inside the lift. The video shows the girl inside the lift. As soon as the doors open, a pet dog comes running in and attacks the girl. The child was alone in the lift when the incident happened.

A man, possibly the canine's owner, follows the dog inside the lift and forces it outside so that no more harm is done.

The girl, in the video, is seen holding her arm and writhing in pain after the incident.

The dog attack reportedly took place in the Lotus 300 society in Noida's Sector 107. This is the latest case in the rising number of dog attacks in Noida.

Last month, a video of a German Shepherd charging at a six-year-old riding her bike inside her apartment complex in Ghaziabad, went viral.



The incident had sparked an outrage over the growing dog menace.

This latest incident happened on May 3 and comes a day after a five-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after being attacked by two pet Rottweiler dogs at a park in Chennai.

The Centre had recommended a ban on several dog breeds, including Rottweiler, Pitbull, American Bulldog and others, considered to be dangerous.

The Centre's recommendation came as a response to the alarming increase in severe and fatal attacks by dogs of these "dangerous" breeds.

