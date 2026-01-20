Noida techie death: Autopsy shows mud in nose, water in lungs lead to death by asphyxiation

Yuvraj Mehta, the 27-year-old software engineer from Noida, who drowned in a deep pit on Saturday, died due to asphyxia due to ante mortem drowning, followed by cardiac arrest, said the post mortem report.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Mehta’s nose was blocked with mud and water, and that there was water in his lungs and chest.

WHAT HAPPENED TO YUVRAJ MEHTA?

Mehta worked in Gurugram and was returning home in Sector 150, when the car fell into a deep, water-filled pit near an under-construction site on the night of January 16. He was less than a kilometre from home, the report said.

The techie managed to climb out of the partially submerged car and stood on top of the car roof. He made calls, sent his location on WhatsApp, screamed for help, switched on his phone torch – all in attempts to stay alive but it was in vain.

The report added that the police did not enter the water to save him because they were hesitant as the pit, which was an excavation site, could contain submerged iron rods. Knowledge Park Station House Officer (SHO) Sarvesh Singh said that even though the team did not enter the pit, they did everything within their capacity.

NOIDA TECHIE’S DEATH: SIT FORMED

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the constitution of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Mehta's death. The SIT will be headed by the additional director general (ADG), Meerut Zone, along with Meerut divisional commissioner and the chief engineer of the Public Works Department. The team has been asked to complete the probe and submit its report to the CM within five days.

Mehta's father alleged negligence by local authorities and demanded accountability so that "no one else loses their son like this" in future.