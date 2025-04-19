Northeast Delhi building collapse kills four, dozens feared trapped; rescue teams deployed

At least four people were killed when a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi early on Saturday, with around two dozen individuals feared trapped under the rubble, according to the police.

The incident took place in the Mustafabad area, and rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), firefighters, and Delhi Police, were quickly dispatched to the scene. So far, at least 14 people have been rescued. The police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.

According to the Divisional Fire Officer, Rajendra Atwal, the division received a call concerning the collapse around 2:50 am.

Atwal, in an interview to ANI, said, "We reached the spot and found out that the entire building has collapsed and people are trapped under the debris...NDRF, Delhi Fire Service are working to rescue the people..."

CCTV footage shared by a local resident captured the exact moment of the collapse around 2:30 am. A gust of wind and dust can be seen sweeping across the alley immediately following the building's fall.

This tragedy comes just a week after two fatal incidents in the Delhi-NCR region. In one, a wall collapse on the sixth floor of a building in Madhu Vihar led to the death of a 67-year-old man. In another, a 13-year-old boy was killed when a newly-constructed balcony in Karol Bagh collapsed on top of him as he was walking on the street.