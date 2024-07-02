'Not a crutch, it's a sword': TDP blasts TMC's Kalyan Banerjee for comments on PM Modi

TDP's Dr Byreddy Shabri on Tuesday blasted TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for his comments that that the Narendra Modi government was walking with two crutches and one crutch was the TDP. "Please remember, the crutch you are talking about is not a crutch but a sword," Shabri said in her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha.

Shabri also attacked Banerjee for "misleading" the House by saying that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the ED. She said Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh CID.

Earlier today, Kalyan Banerjee said that the NDA government is unstable, as it was walking on 'two crutches', referring to support from the JDU and TDP.

The BJP, which has 240 MPs in the House, is dependent on its allies and two crucial parties among them are Nitish Kumar's JDU and Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.

During the Lok Sabha proceedings, several opposition leaders claimed that the NDA government was not stable as it was dependent on allies, who could switch sides.

The TDP and JDU, however, have made it clear that they will remain with the NDA.

