'West Bengal will have Muslim rule in 10 years, become part of Bangladesh if...': BJP's blistering attack on TMC

BJP's MP from Bishnupar Saumitra Khan on Tuesday launched an all-out attack on the TMC and warned that if West Bengal is not given the right direction, it will become part of Bangladesh. Pointing fingers towards the TMC MPs sitting in the Lok Sabha, Khan said that Muslim appeasement happening so much that after 10 years, they will not come back to the Parliament.

"Waha par Muslim rashtra ka shashan chalu ho gya. sab se badi dikkat ki baat yahi hai (Muslim Rashtra's rule has started there...this is the biggest problem)," the BJP MP said, adding that Hindus can't say Jai Shree Ram there, can't do Saraswati and Kali Puja.

Khan also claimed that the current dispensation is doing Muslim appeasement and the district collectors and block development officers are in collusion with the government. During the counting of votes, he claimed, the officers did not allow BJP's polling agents inside the centers. He said if the government wanted fair elections, these officers should be removed or else "they will secede from India".

Making an ominous prediction, the Bishnupar MP said that after a few years, Hindus will disappear from West Bengal. He said that there will be a Muslim rule in Bengal after 10 years.

The BJP MP said there would be no elections in West Bengal if there were no central forces in the state.

"In West Bengal, no election takes place other than Lok Sabha and assembly elections. It has become a tradition in Bengal that they will not listen to the Governor, The President, and the court. There cannot be elections in West Bengal in the absence of the Election Commission or the Central Forces," Khan said in a blistering attack during the Lok Sabha proceedings.

"Panchayat or municipal elections do not happen in West Bengal. They (TMC) talk about the opposition, but they have killed more than 200 BJP workers. After the recent elections, our Yuva Morcha worker was killed. There is no freedom. They (TMC) paraded a woman naked in Cooch Behar for supporting BJP. Is this TMC's culture," Khan said.

The BJP MP also raised the issue where a woman was beaten publicly at Chopra in the Uttar Dinajpur district. A video of the assault on the couple over an alleged illicit relationship had gone viral on Sunday. The accused was later identified as Tajmul alias JCB, who is reportedly close to Chopra MLA Hamidul Islam. The MLA in a statement said that in "our Muslim Rashtra there are certain rules and punishments", but there had been excess in this case.

The BJP MP blasted the TMC for this comment, saying: "TMC MLA said that this is a Muslim nation...and a woman can be beaten on the road. They beat a woman in the middle of the road. It happened yesterday in Chopra."