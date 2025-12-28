Former Infosys chief financial officer Mohandas Pai has clarified that the land parcel sold by Infosys in Karnataka was privately purchased from the market for a campus and was not government land allotted at concessional rates.

"This is not govt land so please stop this fake narrative. It was purchased from the market for a campus and now there is no need," Pai wrote on X.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This is not govt land so please stop this fake narrative. It was purchased from the market for a campus and now there is no need. https://t.co/VIhaEq3iJK — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) December 28, 2025

On Saturday, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram questioned the sale and argued that land given at concessional rates for a specific purpose cannot be sold commercially if that purpose was not fulfilled.

Chidambaram said: "If the land was given at a concession for a specific purpose & the land wasn't utilised for that purpose @Infosys has no right to sell it for a commercial rate today. Return the land & proceeds to the Government of Karnataka."

Infosys sold the 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk to Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara in a transaction valued at Rs 250 crore, the Times of India reported on Wednesday. The parcel has a saleable area of 6.4 million square feet and a potential gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 4,800 crore.

Advertisement

In a stock exchange filing, Puravankara said the acquisition supports its longer-term growth strategy by adding a large developable parcel to its launch pipeline in a key Bengaluru micro-market. Puravankara's Managing Director Ashish Puravankara said the transaction reflects a disciplined approach to capital deployment and confidence in the fundamentals of these locations to support large, sustainable communities.

The deal expands Puravankara's development pipeline for the year. CEO–South Mallanna Salasu said the company had added 6.3 million square feet of developable area across Bengaluru and Mumbai in the first half of FY26, with a GDV of Rs 9,100 crore. With the Attibele acquisition, total developable area for the year so far rises to 12.7 million square feet.