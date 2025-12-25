Infosys is resetting the pay bar for fresh engineering graduates, rolling out entry-level compensation that runs as high as Rs 21 lakh a year as the company sharpens its push toward AI-first delivery and digitally specialised talent.

The move places Infosys at the top of the entry-level pay ladder among Indian IT firms, particularly for niche technology roles. Social media posts and recruitment banners reviewed and verified by Moneycontrol indicate that the company is preparing an off-campus hiring drive targeting 2025 engineering and computer science graduates, with salary packages ranging from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 21 lakh per annum.

Advertisement

The hiring will focus on specialised technology positions, including Specialist Programmer roles across multiple levels and Digital Specialist Engineer (trainee). Eligible candidates include BE, BTech, ME, MTech, MCA and integrated MSc graduates from computer science, IT and select circuit branches such as electronics and electrical engineering.

Under the compensation structure outlined in the reviewed material, Specialist Programmer L3 (trainee) roles are pegged at Rs 21 lakh per annum, L2 roles at Rs 16 lakh, L1 roles at Rs 11 lakh, while Digital Specialist Engineer (trainee) positions offer Rs 7 lakh per year.

Explaining the strategy, Infosys group CHRO Shaji Mathew said the company is reshaping its workforce around advanced digital skills.

“Our early-career hiring combines campus and off-campus drives, and we have expanded opportunities in the Specialist Programmer track, with packages up to Rs 21 lakh per annum,” he told Moneycontrol, adding that the AI-First approach requires both reskilling existing staff and hiring digitally native professionals with deep expertise.

Advertisement

For years, low starting salaries have been a sore point for engineering graduates entering India’s IT sector. According to reports, while median CEO compensation at top IT firms increased by 835% between FY12 and FY22, median fresher pay rose by just 45% over the same period. That gap, however, has begun to narrow for graduates equipped with specialised skills.

Peers have also adjusted their hiring models. Tata Consultancy Services runs Digital and Prime tracks that offer freshers Rs 7 lakh and Rs 11 lakh a year, respectively. HCLTech has reworked its fresher intake to offer up to four times the standard package for an “elite cadre” of recruits, reflecting rising demand driven by artificial intelligence. Wipro, meanwhile, offers specialised programmes such as Turbo and WILP, where top performers can earn up to Rs 6.5 lakh annually.

Advertisement

The pay reset comes alongside steady hiring momentum at Infosys. The company has already recruited 12,000 freshers in the first half of FY26 and remains on course to meet its annual target of 20,000, CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on October 16.