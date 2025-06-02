'Not inclined to attend': PM Modi unlikely to attend G7 summit in Canada, first miss in 6 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the G7 summit in Canada later this month, marking what could be his first absence from the high-profile forum in six years, sources told India Today, citing lack of invitation, strained bilateral ties, and security concerns.

Canada is hosting this year's G7 summit from June 15–17, with participation from key industrialised nations — the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and Canada — alongside the European Union, the IMF, the World Bank, and the United Nations. Countries like South Africa, Ukraine, and Australia have reportedly confirmed their participation.

But India's presence at the table remains in doubt. According to official sources, India has not received any formal invitation for the summit, and even if one were extended, “the Indian side is not inclined to attend”, they added.

The decision, sources said, reflects the current chill in India-Canada relations. “The relationship must improve before any such high-profile visit takes place,” a source familiar with the matter said.

They also flagged security concerns should PM Modi travel to Canada in the future, though these were not elaborated on.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has twice said in recent weeks that it had “no information” on any potential visit by PM Modi to the G7 summit in Canada.

In contrast, Canada’s new administration has signalled an interest in rebuilding ties. Foreign Minister Ankita Anand told The Globe and Mail that the newly-elected Mark Carney government was keen on building a stronger partnership with India, but acknowledged that the fallout from the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar had hurt relations.

The diplomatic row began last year after then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in Nijjar’s murder — a charge India strongly denied, calling it “baseless”.

(With inputs from Pranay Upadhyaya)