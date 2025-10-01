'Not just infiltration': PM Modi warns demographic change a bigger threat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned that demographic changes pose a greater danger to India’s social equality than infiltration or external threats, calling it a matter of internal security and future peace.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in New Delhi, Modi said India’s strength has always been its “unity in diversity” but cautioned that divisions based on caste, language, regionalism and extremist ideas could weaken the country.

"Social equality means establishing social justice by giving priority to the deprived and promoting national unity. Today, crises are emerging that directly attack our unity, culture, and security. Extremist thinking, regionalism, disputes over caste, language, and divisions instigated by external forces. All these countless challenges lie before us," he said.

Modi stressed that if unity in diversity is broken, the nation’s strength will also be weakened. He said this was why he had announced the Demographic Mission from the Red Fort, urging citizens to remain vigilant.

"Economic dependence on other countries is a conspiracy to break our unity. There's a conspiracy to change our demographics," the Prime Minister warned, adding that he was "very satisfied" with the government’s response to these challenges.

To mark the occasion, Modi unveiled a commemorative coin and postage stamp celebrating 100 years of the RSS.

"The Rs 100 coin features the National Emblem on one side and, for the first time in independent India, an image of Bharat Mata on the other, seated on a lion with swayamsevaks bowing before her.

A special postal stamp was also released today, depicting RSS swayamsevaks proudly participating in the 1963 Republic Day Parade," he said.