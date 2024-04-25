scorecardresearch
India
'Not one vote to BJP, Cong, CPM', thunders Mamata as nearly 25,000 teachers lose jobs

The Calcutta High Court declared the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) recruitment procedure "null and void" on April 22. The judgement impacted nearly 25,000 appointments from 9th to 12th and groups C and D where irregularities were found.

"I still hope for justice from the Supreme Court," the West Bengal CM added "I still hope for justice from the Supreme Court," the West Bengal CM added

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 25 gave a clarion call of "Not one vote for the BJP or CPM or Congress, not from teachers, not from any government worker", following the Calcutta High Court order scrapping the posts of nearly 25,000 teachers.

"They (the BJP) have bought the High Court. They have bought the CBI. They have bought the NIA. They have bought the BSF. They have bought the CAPF. They have turned the colour of Doordarshan saffron -- they will only talk about the BJP and Modi ka baat. Don't watch it. Boycott it," a NDTV report quoted Banerjee. "I still hope for justice from the Supreme Court," she added, while addressing an election rally.

The Calcutta High Court declared the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) recruitment procedure "null and void" on April 22. The court had thus ordered the cancellation of all appointments made through the procedure in the government-sponsored and aided institutions in the state.

The judgement impacted nearly 25,000 appointments from 9th to 12th and groups C and D where irregularities were found. A two-judge bench of the Calcutta high court also ordered the board to conduct fresh recruitment.

Several Trinamool leaders, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee, and former officials are in jail in connection with the teacher recruitment case.

The court order could be a gamechanger in the state where the BJP, which won 18 of the state's 42 seats in 2019, is hoping to expand its footprint. TMC, which is on the backfoot with Sandeshkhali row is expecting to reap the benefits of public anger from the latest HC order.

Kolkata has already seen huge protests against the court order to nullify all appointments. The protesters have argued that for a few who indulged in corruption, thousands of innocent teachers, their families, as well as students, are suffering.

Published on: Apr 25, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
