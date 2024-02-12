'Not right...': Kerala Chief Minister criticises PM Modi's posters in ration shops

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his disapproval of the central government's directive to display Prime Minister Narendra Modi's posters and banners at ration shops across the state. The Chief Minister labeled the directive as "not right" and "difficult to implement," highlighting his concerns during a session in the state assembly.

The issue was brought to light after an opposition MLA inquired about the central government's instructions regarding the display of such promotional material in Kerala.

In response, Vijayan clarified that the state government would not comply with the Union's directive, which included displaying signboards and flexes featuring the National Food Security Act (NFSA) logo alongside photos of the Prime Minister. He reasoned that these directives were part of the Lok Sabha election campaign and thus inappropriate for implementation.

The Chief Minister further stated that the ration system in Kerala has been long-standing and that the central government's new method of publicity was clearly tied to the upcoming election campaign.

He announced that the state government would communicate its objections to the central government and consider reporting the matter to the Election Commission of India.

"The Central government is directing a new publicity method which was never there," he said.

This stance was supported by Kerala Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil, who mentioned that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the state's food department had been tasked with installing over fourteen thousand banners and posters of PM Narendra Modi.

Additionally, there was a directive to set up selfie points with the Prime Minister's image in selected ration shops and to distribute food items in carry bags bearing the central government's logos.

The Chief Minister asserted that this recent move by the BJP, distributing welfare pension schemes during an election campaign, was a clear indication of preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Vijayan stated that his government would communicate to the Centre, expressing their disapproval of such actions and highlighting the challenges in implementing such schemes in the state.

Furthermore, the state authorities are contemplating whether to inform the Election Commission of India about this matter.

This development unfolded shortly after Kerala's Left Front government, led by Chief Minister Vijayan, organized a protest in New Delhi, alleging the Centre's neglect and discrimination in fund allocation. Chief Minister Vijayan emphasized that the protest marked the commencement of a united struggle against perceived disparities.

