'Nothing left to live for anymore,' says distressed Vadodara man after Rs 50 lakh Audi A6 submerged in floodwater

Incessant rainfalls and the consequent deluge has marred normal life in various parts of Gujarat, including Vadodara and Ahmedabad. The flooding and waterlogging due to incessant rains proved particularly costly for this Vadodara resident.

A Vadodara resident took to Reddit and shared pictures of his luxury cars submerged in floodwater. He said that all his luxury cars -- Audi A6 worth around Rs 50 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and a Ford EcoSport -- are now gone.

"There's nothing left to live for anymore... All the 3 cars mentioned in my flair are now gone," the user wrote. While replying to users on Reddit, the resident claimed that there was 7-8 ft deep water outside his residence and nobody can come to his rescue until the water level subsides.

While some users on the platform empathised with the man's plight, others also offered him solutions.

One user said: "I wish we could hold municipal corporations accountable for waterlogging of this magnitude. It's done in the UK. This is the only way we can make sure we get the service we deserve. Just heartbreaking seeing cars ruined for no fault of our own," a user wrote.

"This is what you get for paying income tax, then heavy GST on cars, road tax, cesses, tolls, etc," another user said. A user said that the waterlogging situation in Ahmedabad is also equally bad. "Similar situation here in Ahmedabad. You need a boat to get around the city," the user mentioned.

"If these all are petrol then the water can get out of the cylinders by removing the spark plug, and cranking the engines. But I would suggest you to get them towed to their service centre, So they can do it properly. Everything is fine until you tried to start the engine when they were submerged in the water. If you did it then bent piston rods," a third user said.

"DO NOT START these cars. Once the water recedes, get them towed to the service centre. Preferably, go to a trusted third party mechanic if the cars are out of warranty. I don't see the cars submerged below the air filter. Physical inspection is required. There is a chance that all cars may be salvageable. Take the right steps," another user explained.