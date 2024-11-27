Now, you can explore icy heights of Siachen, Kargil, Galwan Valley. Indian Army takes THIS bold move

In a significant initiative to boost tourism and offer civilians a glimpse into inhospitable battlefields, the Indian Army has decided to open the Siachen Glacier, Kargil, and Galwan Valley for tourists. Announcing this, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday highlighted the Army's role in transforming the narrative in Jammu and Kashmir from "terrorism to tourism."

General Dwivedi was delivering a lecture on "Role and Contribution of Indian Army in Securing India's Growth Story" as part of the General BC Joshi Memorial Lecture Series organized by the Department of Defence & Strategic Studies (DDSS) at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The army chief stated that Jammu and Kashmir, where a new government assumed office last month, holds immense potential for tourism. "The transformative potential of tourism is immense, and an exponential rise in travelers visiting Jammu and Kashmir has been seen in recent times. Forty-eight areas have been identified for promoting tourism. With targeted initiatives, we have the potential to double our tourist numbers in the next five years," he said.

The Army is also committed to promoting adventure activities and providing specialised training to tour organisers and operators to boost visitor numbers in border areas, General Dwivedi said. "Upskilling locals in mountaineering and associated activities are part of our training program, which includes the Trans-Himalayan trek, 'Soul of Steel' trek in Uttarakhand, and opening the Siachen Glacier trek for all citizens."

Additionally, the Army has decided to open significant battlefields, including Kargil and Galwan Valley, for tourists. "We are also opening battlefields, including Kargil and Galwan, for tourists to allow them to get a first-hand experience of such battlefields," the Army Chief said.

The Siachen Glacier, situated in the Karakoram mountain range in Ladakh, is renowned as the world's highest and coldest battlefield. Kargil, also in Ladakh, was the site of the 1999 India-Pakistan war, while the Galwan Valley witnessed a deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020.

General Dwivedi reiterated the Army's commitment to supporting this transformation by enhancing adventure tourism opportunities and promoting the unique experiences offered by these historic and strategic locations.