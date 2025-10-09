NSE backs India-UK Fintech Corridor, eyes deeper GIFT City-London ties

India and the United Kingdom have launched a new India–UK Fintech Corridor, a major step toward strengthening financial and digital cooperation between the two nations. The announcement came during UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to India, where he joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai.

Welcoming the initiative, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on X (formerly Twitter), “NSE welcomes the India-UK Fintech Corridor announced by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in the presence of Keir Starmer — a step towards a GIFT City-London Stock Exchange collaboration. NSE through NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) at GIFT City, Gandhinagar looks forward to deepening financial integration between our countries and markets.”

The corridor aims to promote greater collaboration between the London Stock Exchange and India’s GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City). It is expected to open new avenues for fintech innovation, create opportunities for piloting and scaling startups, and strengthen cross-border investment and technology partnerships.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s leadership in digital innovation, describing the country’s digital infrastructure as a “ray of hope” for the Global South.

“India's stack is not just a story of India's success. It is a story for the whole world. What India is doing is a ray of hope for the countries of the Global South. With our digital innovation, we want to increase digital cooperation and digital partnership in the world,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of ethical AI, noting that India supports a global framework for responsible artificial intelligence. “AI means ‘All-Inclusive’,” Modi remarked, adding that India is committed to delivering the benefits of AI to every district and language across the country.

PM Modi said the fintech corridor will deepen financial ties, help businesses leverage the upcoming India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and pave the way for greater collaboration between two of the world’s most dynamic financial hubs — London and GIFT City.