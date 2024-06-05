Odisha Assembly polls: Dharmendra Pradhan, Sambit Patra, Baijayant Panda among 5 in race for Odisha CM, says report

Odisha Assembly elections: Hours after Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik resigned from the post of chief minister of Odisha, the state BJP headquarters is abuzz with speculation about who will be the new CM. Patnaik, who was at the helm of state affairs for more than two decades, submitted his resignation to Governor Raghubar Das on Wednesday. The BJP defeated BJD after securing 78 seats in the Assembly polls. BJD won 51 seats in the 147-member state Assembly, which was its worst ever performance at the state level. The counting was done on June 4.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Wednesday said the party’s Parliamentary Board will take a decision on CM in the next one or two days. PM Narendra Modi had earlier announced the date for the oath-taking ceremony for the party’s CM on June 10.

“The selection of CM candidate will be based on the criteria set by PM Modi- an Odia son or daughter who will uphold the culture and tradition will be the next Chief Minister,” said Samal.

Several names are doing the rounds as of now. A report in the Hindustan Times said that former Union tribal minister Jual Oram, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra and party’s national vice-president Baijayant Panda are in the race for the top post.

All the four leaders have been elected as MPs in the current Lok Sabha elections.

After submitting his resignation, Patnaik held a meeting with the 50 newly elected MLAs of the party.

After the meeting with outgoing Odisha CM, newly elected MLA Pratap Keshari Deb said: "Today we had our first meeting with our party president Naveen Patnaik after the election...The party president has asked that there will be an in-house discussion as to where we went wrong and that we need to be united..."