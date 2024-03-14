scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Odisha: BJD to hold meeting on Thursday as possibility of alliance with BJP lingers

Feedback

Odisha: BJD to hold meeting on Thursday as possibility of alliance with BJP lingers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has called a meeting with senior leaders of his party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), to discuss a potential pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Seeks Discussions Over Potential BJP-BJD Pre-Poll Alliance: A Comprehensive Review Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Seeks Discussions Over Potential BJP-BJD Pre-Poll Alliance: A Comprehensive Review

With the possibility of a pre-poll alliance between the BJP and BJD still lingering, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has convened a meeting of his party's senior leaders on Thursday afternoon, sources said.

The BJD, which had on March 6, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Odisha, held a meeting of its senior leaders, decided to go for another round of discussions on the matter as no development took place from the BJP side, a senior BJD leader privy to the development said on condition of anonymity.

In its March 6 meeting, the BJD had resolved for "anything (including alliance)" for the larger interest of the state, he said.

"The proposal for an alliance had come from the BJP, and the BJD leaders discussed it at Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence," he said.

A day after the meeting, Patnaik's close aide V K Pandian and BJD's organising secretary Pranab Prakash Das had rushed to Delhi and informed the top BJP leaders about the regional party's views on the possible alliance.

However, the BJD was yet to get any response from the top BJP leaders.

"Thursday's meeting may discuss the changing political situation in the state in the wake of the possible alliance," the leader said.

However, several BJP leaders, including MPs Pratap Sarangi and Jual Oram, have expressed reservations over the possible alliance.

Published on: Mar 14, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement