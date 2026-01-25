Odisha’s Koraput DM orders ban on sale of non-veg food items on Republic Day; revokes order after backlash

A district magistrate’s order in Odisha has come under fire, prompting the notification to be revoked. Here’s what happened: The district magistrate of Odisha’s Koraput ordered a ban on the sale of meat, fish, chicken and eggs, as well as other non-vegetarian food items on the occasion of Republic Day.

In a letter to all tahsildars, block development officers (BDOs) and executive officers, District Magistrate Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, said: "...you are hereby requested to issue an official notification in your jurisdiction prohibiting the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs, etc and other non-vegetarian items on 26th January 2026 for the occasion of the 77th Republic Day Celebration in Koraput district. I am looking forward to your prompt action on this matter.”

The notification was met with severe criticism and backlash, with most questioning the reason behind the ban, considering Republic Day is not a religious festival.

Odisha: Koraput Collector & DM has written to all Tahsildars, all Block Development Officers and all Executive Officers of the district to issue an official order in their jurisdiction for prohibition on selling of meat, chicken, fish, egg, etc and non- vegetarian food on the… pic.twitter.com/4WmcCMtOXv — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2026

ORDER TRIGGERS BACKLASH

Former MP Tathagata Satpathy said, “Unable to figure out why the citizens of Koraput, a tribal dominated district of South Orissa, were singled out for this special treatment on the day that marks the 76th year of adoption of the Constitution by the people of this nation.”

Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka said, “An elected Republic cannot honour the Constitution by curbing constitutional freedoms. The ban on sale of non-veg food on RepublicDay in Koraput is arbitrary, exclusionary, unconstitutional.”

“By dictating dietary choices under the guise of "decorum," the state oversteps its authority, infringing upon the fundamental rights to liberty, livelihood, and privacy (Article 21).

​In a diverse, tribal-majority district like Koraput, such moral policing is not governance—it is an authoritarian overreach that undermines secularism and individual freedom. A Republic lives through its citizens’ rights, not by bureaucratic decrees that treat personal choices as a threat to national sanctity. This order must be condemned,” said former Congress MLA from Odisha, Umaballav Rath.

“Neither the Collector & District Magistrate of Koraput, nor his officers, has any statutory powers to impose a ban on non-vegetarian food on Republic Day (26 January). This constitutes a clear case of jurisdictional overreach,” said retired IPS officer M Nageswara Rao.

“All such government orders should also specify the specific law under which powers are being exercised and why. Otherwise it just seems like the guy felt like it, said a user, while another said, “Only 2.65% of people in Odisha are vegetarians. And Koraput Collector has reportedly decided to ban non-veg food items on the occasion of Republic Day, which incidentally celebrates nation's core values of democracy, justice, LIBERTY and equality.” “How do you issue such instructions going against the constitutional Rights & Principals being a responsible public servant?,” asked an advocate.

ORDER REVOKED

However, following the backlash, the magistrate office revoked the order.

“In continuation of the Collectorate Letter No 93, dated 23.01.2026 regarding prohibition of sale of meat, chicken, fish, egg and other non-vegetarian food items on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day Celebration, 2026, in Koraput District, and whereas the said instruction was issued purely on the suggestion of the District Level Preparatory Committee. Now, after due consideration, the aforementioned letter has been revoked with immediate effect.

