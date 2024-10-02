'Officials put conditions...': Vinesh Phogat says she declined PM Modi's call after Olympics setback

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to speak to wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she was disqualified in the Paris Olympics, she has revealed in an interview. The wrestler said she declined to speak to the prime minister as the officials put some conditions before her. "A call (from PM) had come. I refused," Phogat said in an interview with LallanTop.

"The call didn't come to me directly, but the Indian officials there received it. They said PM wanted to speak with me. I said okay. They laid down a condition that none of my people would be allowed with me, only their team would be there. Two people would be present — one to shoot a video, and the other to facilitate the conversation. And that video would be uploaded on social media."

"I asked if it would be posted on social media. They said, yes. So, I said sorry, I won’t let my emotions and hard work be made a joke on social media like that. If they truly have sympathy for any player, they can talk without recording it. I would be very grateful. Perhaps, they know that the day they speak to Vinesh, she will definitely ask for the account of the last two years, and that's why they refused," she said.

"They said I wouldn't be allowed to have any phone with me, and that they would do all the recording. They can edit it at their level, right? I wouldn’t edit it; I would post the original conversation as it happened, so they refused, saying it wouldn't happen that way then."

Phogat was part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023. Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final. However, just before the final, she was disqualified after being found overweight by about 100 grams in her 50-kilogramme category weigh-in. Upset with the development, she later announced her retirement from the sport.

Upon returning from Paris, Phogat joined the Congress and is now contesting from the Julana assembly constituency in Haryana. After joining the Congress, Phogat said the BJP was supporting Brij Bhushan while the grand old party supported the protesting wrestlers when they "were being dragged on the roads" in Delhi.

"I thank the people of the country and the media, you supported me throughout my wrestling journey. I thank the Congress party. Tough times tell you about who is with you. When we were dragged on the roads, all parties except the BJP stood with us," she said.