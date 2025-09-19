Ola, Uber, Rapido, app-based cabs asked to follow base fare of black-&-yellow taxis in Mumbai

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has directed leading app-based taxi and auto rickshaw aggregators, including Uber, Ola, and Rapido, to implement the base fare structure of traditional black-and-yellow taxis. This order will remain in effect until the government finalises distinct fare rates for these digital platforms.

According to a letter issued by MMRTA on September 16, the mandated fare is Rs 20.66 per km for non-AC vehicles and Rs 22.72 per km for AC vehicles. The aggregators were required to update their fare systems by 5 pm on September 18. "We had convened a meeting of them (aggregators) and they have agreed to implement it," said Bharat Kalaskar, who holds additional charge as additional transport commissioner of Maharashtra.

The base fare can be discounted by 25 percent when the demand is low, while a 1.5 times surge is allowed during a high-demand period. Representatives of app-based drivers' unions were also present, he said. The MMRTA also directed in the letter that the drivers will get 80 percent share of the fare.

Sources said the transport authority took the decision under pressure from the unions of drivers of app-based taxis and auto rickshaws, who threatened an agitation if the government failed to give them a fare hike. Passengers are set to pay at least Rs 5 more per kilometre under the updated structure, compared to the previous app-based minimum fares of Rs 15-16 for smaller cabs.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Gig Kamgar Manch, a union representing gig workers, organised a protest at the Transport Commissioner’s office in Mumbai. Demonstrators displayed placards reading "Ola Uber and Rapido Mantralay" and chanted slogans such as "Tesla Mantri haay haay" against Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik. The union has also threatened another, more intense agitation on September 30 if the government failed to hike the fare of app-based taxis and give licences to bike taxis.