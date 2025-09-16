Maharashtra STA approves bike taxi services for Ola, Uber, Rapido under new rules in Mumbai

The State Transport Authority (STA) of Maharashtra has granted provisional licences to Ola, Uber, and Rapido for launching bike taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), marking a significant step toward formalising the sector. The approval, however, comes with the condition that these companies must apply for permanent licences within a month by fulfilling all the requirements under the newly notified Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to officials, the parent firms, ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola), Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd (Uber), and Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd (Rapido), are the only aggregators cleared to operate after the STA reviewed four applications. The application from Smart-Ride was rejected as it failed to meet the prescribed terms and conditions.

The STA has also fixed a minimum fare of Rs 15 for the first 1.5 km, with passengers required to pay Rs 10.27 per km thereafter. These fares will apply across the state and are significantly cheaper than traditional black-and-yellow taxis, which charge a minimum of Rs 31, and autorickshaws, which begin at Rs 26. The fares will be reviewed after one year.

The decision was taken in an STA meeting chaired by State Transport Secretary Sanjay Sethi on August 18. Officials confirmed that the fare structure is based on the Khatua Committee formula, which is already used to determine autorickshaw and taxi fares in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

The move comes after years of legal and regulatory uncertainty around app-based bike taxis. In January 2023, the Maharashtra government had banned the use of private or non-transport two-wheelers for commercial ride-hailing services. Despite the ban, several aggregators continued operating in Mumbai and other cities using private bikes and charging surge-based fares. The transport department even filed FIRs against some operators for flouting the rules.

With the introduction of the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025 and the STA’s latest approvals, the state is attempting to bring the sector under a structured regulatory framework. The new rules aim to enhance affordability for passengers while ensuring compliance and safety standards for service providers.

For commuters in Mumbai and other parts of the state, the formal entry of licensed bike taxi services could mean faster, more economical travel options compared to traditional taxis and autorickshaws. For aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, this development provides long-awaited legal clarity, but permanent licences will hinge on their ability to meet the state’s stringent compliance norms.