Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra honoured with Lieutenant Colonel rank in Indian Army

Star javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra was officially conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army at a special pipping ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and senior officers from the Indian Army and Territorial Army were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra embodies the highest ideals of discipline, dedication, and national pride, serving as an inspiration to generations within the sporting fraternity and the Armed Forces alike."

Born on December 24, 1997, in Khandra village, Panipat district, Haryana, Neeraj joined the Indian Army in 2016 and has served with The Rajputana Rifles. He has brought immense pride to the nation through his outstanding achievements in athletics.

Neeraj created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He went on to win a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics and a gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

He has also won multiple gold medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Diamond League events. His personal best throw of 90.23 metres in 2025 remains a landmark in Indian sports history.

In recognition of his exemplary service and achievements, President Smt Droupadi Murmu granted Neeraj the honorary commission in the Territorial Army on April 16, 2025. Over the years, he has also been honoured with the Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.