Omar Abdullah calls the Indus Water Treaty unfair, supports Centre's suspension after Pahalgam attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed support for the Centre's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan, following the recent Pahalgam attack. Abdullah described the treaty as the "most unfair document" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising that they have "never been in favour of the Indus Water Treaty."

Advertisement

This move comes after India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and took several measures in response to the attack, which claimed 26 lives. Abdullah remarked that the decision aligns with the long-standing sentiment in Jammu and Kashmir that the treaty has been the "most unfair document to its people."

“The Government of India has taken some steps. As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, let's be honest, we have never been in favour of the Indus Waters Treaty. Now, what the medium to long-term implications of this are, that is something we have to wait to see,” Abdullah said on Friday.

In the aftermath of the attack, Abdullah highlighted the bravery of 'ponywallah' Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who stood against terrorists during the incident.

Advertisement

Abdullah confirmed, "absolutely," when asked if the government would reward Shah's bravery, asserting, "He is a symbol not just of Kashmiriyat but of Kashmiri hospitality and it is our responsibility not just to reward him and his family, but to keep that memory alive for times immemorial."

Furthermore, Maharashtra tour and travel operators have pledged to adopt Shah's family, ensuring their educational needs are met.

Abdullah's recent meeting with representatives from various tourism, trade, and industry bodies focused on condemning the attack and expressing solidarity with the victims' families. "I thank all the participants in the meeting. They clearly said the attack was not done in our name and that they were not in favour of it nor will be in future. We regret that it happened," Abdullah stated. During the meeting, suggestions were made to the government to prevent future attacks, with Abdullah assuring that "all the suggestions will be implemented."

Advertisement

Despite the severe impact on tourism, stakeholders were commended for prioritising humanitarian concerns over business losses. "At this point in time, we are not counting rupees and paisa," Abdullah noted. He praised the meeting participants, observing that "not one of them lamented the loss of business." Instead, they focused on expressing "solidarity and sympathy with the families of those 26 people who were killed in this attack."

Abdullah acknowledged that there might be a time to discuss the financial implications on Jammu and Kashmir's economy, but emphasised, "not one of the participants used this meeting today to either talk about the business losses that they are suffering or ask for any sort of compensation from the government."

(With PTI inputs)