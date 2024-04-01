‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ comes into force: What it means for you

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has put into force the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ norm that aims to discourage the use of one FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking of multiple FASTags to one vehicle. The norm came into force on April 1.

The highways authority had pushed the deadline for the compliance with the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ norm due to the difficulties faced by Paytm FASTag users after RBI’s regulatory action on Paytm Payments Bank.

Users who use multiple FASTags for one vehicle will not be able to use all of them, an officer told news agency PTI.

The ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative was announced by the NHAI to enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system, operated by the NHAI. It has a usage rate of nearly 98 per cent and over 8 crore users. The system uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, allowing toll payments to be made directly from a prepaid or savings account linked to the FASTag or directly to the toll owner.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Paytm Payments Bank crisis, the RBI advised customers to move their accounts to other banks by March 15.