Business Today
'Only passengers at stations': Netizens list urgent Railways reforms needed after New Delhi stampede

Packed crowd at New Delhi Railway Station Packed crowd at New Delhi Railway Station

The recent stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that claimed at least 18 lives has triggered various discussions on upgrades that the Indian Railways need to undertake on an urgent basis. 

Entrepreneur and YouTuber Sejal Sud kick-started a discussion on X in her recent post. Sud shared a three-point list on the urgent reforms: one, allowing only actual passengers in stations; two, allowing passengers to choose seats like airplane; and introduce stricter penalties for littering and spitting

She also threw open the discussion asking for more suggestions: 

One user that goes by the handle @TheVagabond7 shared some suggestions to manage the Kumbh Mela crowd. His suggestions included differentiated platforms for the reserved and unreserved tickets with police checking tickets, diverting long distance train routes away from Prayagraj, and running free special trains from outskirts with general compartments only as a majority of the crowd are unreserved people. 

Echoing similar views, another user posted, "For unreserved trains there should be a limit on the number of passengers that can travel. Tickets for unreserved should also have train number to calculate and manage the crowd."

"Use metro station models in railway stations. Penalties for all, staff, passengers , contractors, etc," another user shared. 
 

Published on: Feb 17, 2025, 5:01 PM IST
