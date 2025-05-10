No strike on S-400, airfields or airports; attack on Nankana Sahib: India busts Pakistan’s fake machine with facts and firepower

In a decisive response to misleading claims, India has effectively dismantled Pakistan’s assertions regarding alleged strikes on critical targets like the S-400, airfields, and airports. India strengthens its commitment to truth and transparency in the face of regional tensions by providing solid evidence and demonstrating military readiness, emphasizing the value of facts over fiction.
Not just this, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also dismissed these claims by Pakistan during a MEA briefing today. While dismissing Pakistan's claims, she said: "India, unequivocally rejects these false narratives being spread by Pakistan."
India's strike against propaganda: Fake news debunked so far
1. Did Pakistan destroy S-400 in yesterday's attack?
In a social media post shared by Brics news, it was claimed that the Pakistani armed forces destroyed India's S-400 air defence system. Pakistan's state-run PTV reported that Pakistan Air Force's hypersonic missiles destroyed the S-400 system in Adampur air base.
Dismissing the claims about the attack on S-400, PIB Fact Check wrote: "S-400 Destroyed by Pakistan? Here's the Truth! Posts circulating on social media claim that Pakistan has destroyed an Indian S-400 air defence system. This claim is FAKE. Reports of destruction or any damage to an S-400 system are baseless."
2. Explosions heard at Jaipur, Srinagar airport
Claims were also being made on social media that explosions were heard at the Jaipur airport in Rajasthan. PIB not only called this claim 'fake' but also shared the clarification issued by Jaipur District Collector and Magistrate.
An Al-Jazeera report suggesting that around 10 explosions were heard around Srinagar airport spread like wildfire on social media. Soon after, the PIB Fact Check called this report fake and urged people to rely only on official sources for authentic information.
3. Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara
A video claiming that India has attacked the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province went viral on social media. PIB called the claim 'fake' and said: "Such content is created to spread communal hatred. Please be cautious. Do not forward such videos."
4. Temporary closure of Delhi-Mumbai airline route services
A report claiming that the Delhi-Mumbai airline routes were temporarily closed and airlines were told to re-route flights till May 14 amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions was debunked by PIB Fact Check as 'fake'.
"The Airports Authority of India has extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi & Mumbai Flight Information Regions due to operational reasons," PIB said.
5. Cyber attack by Pakistan
Social media posts claiming a cyber attack conducted by Pakistan, which rendered 70 per cent of India's electricity grid inoperative did the rounds. "Attention: False Claim Circulating Online! Social media posts are asserting that a cyber attack by #Pakistan has caused 70% of India's electricity grid to become dysfunctional. This claim is FAKE," PIB Fact Check said.
India-Pakistan tensions latest
Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after India launched precision strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack with cross-border connections.
In retaliation, Pakistan initiated drone attacks on 26 locations across India, from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat, for the second consecutive night on Friday. The Indian defence ministry reported that attempts to target key installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully repelled.
On Saturday, Pakistan claimed that its three air bases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones.