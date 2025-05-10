No strike on S-400, airfields or airports; attack on Nankana Sahib: India busts Pakistan’s fake machine with facts and firepower

In a decisive response to misleading claims, India has effectively dismantled Pakistan’s assertions regarding alleged strikes on critical targets like the S-400, airfields, and airports. India strengthens its commitment to truth and transparency in the face of regional tensions by providing solid evidence and demonstrating military readiness, emphasizing the value of facts over fiction.

Not just this, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also dismissed these claims by Pakistan during a MEA briefing today. While dismissing Pakistan's claims, she said: "India, unequivocally rejects these false narratives being spread by Pakistan."

India's strike against propaganda: Fake news debunked so far

1. Did Pakistan destroy S-400 in yesterday's attack?

In a social media post shared by Brics news, it was claimed that the Pakistani armed forces destroyed India's S-400 air defence system. Pakistan's state-run PTV reported that Pakistan Air Force's hypersonic missiles destroyed the S-400 system in Adampur air base.

Dismissing the claims about the attack on S-400, PIB Fact Check wrote: "S-400 Destroyed by Pakistan? Here's the Truth! Posts circulating on social media claim that Pakistan has destroyed an Indian S-400 air defence system. This claim is FAKE. Reports of destruction or any damage to an S-400 system are baseless."

2. Explosions heard at Jaipur, Srinagar airport

Claims were also being made on social media that explosions were heard at the Jaipur airport in Rajasthan. PIB not only called this claim 'fake' but also shared the clarification issued by Jaipur District Collector and Magistrate.

🚨 Jaipur Airport is Safe 🚨



Claims are circulating that explosions were heard at #Jaipur Airport.



💠 These claims are FAKE



💠 Here is the clarification from the District Collector & Magistrate, Jaipur



🔗https://t.co/qqbbFgGZ7x pic.twitter.com/rijeLipwhY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

An Al-Jazeera report suggesting that around 10 explosions were heard around Srinagar airport spread like wildfire on social media. Soon after, the PIB Fact Check called this report fake and urged people to rely only on official sources for authentic information.

.@AJEnglish has claimed that there have been about 10 explosions around #Srinagar airport in J&K.



#PIBFactCheck



💠This claim is #Fake



💠Rely only on official sources for authentic information. Do not fall for these false claims intended to #mislead and cause confusion.

3. Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara

A video claiming that India has attacked the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province went viral on social media. PIB called the claim 'fake' and said: "Such content is created to spread communal hatred. Please be cautious. Do not forward such videos."

सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किए गए एक वीडियो में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारत ने ननकाना साहिब गुरुद्वारे पर ड्रोन हमला किया है।



❌यह दावा पूरी तरह फर्जी है।



▶️ सांप्रदायिक विद्वेष फैलाने के लिए ऐसे कंटेन्ट बनाए जाते हैं।



▶️ कृपया सतर्क रहें। ऐसे वीडियो फॉरवर्ड न करें।

4. Temporary closure of Delhi-Mumbai airline route services

A report claiming that the Delhi-Mumbai airline routes were temporarily closed and airlines were told to re-route flights till May 14 amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions was debunked by PIB Fact Check as 'fake'.

"The Airports Authority of India has extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi & Mumbai Flight Information Regions due to operational reasons," PIB said.

It is being claimed that there is a temporary closure of services on Delhi-Mumbai airline route.



❌This claim is #FAKE



💠The Airports Authority of India has extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi &… Mumbai Flight Information Regions due to operational reasons.

5. Cyber attack by Pakistan

Social media posts claiming a cyber attack conducted by Pakistan, which rendered 70 per cent of India's electricity grid inoperative did the rounds. "Attention: False Claim Circulating Online! Social media posts are asserting that a cyber attack by #Pakistan has caused 70% of India's electricity grid to become dysfunctional. This claim is FAKE," PIB Fact Check said.

🚨 Attention: False Claim Circulating Online! 🚨



Social media posts are asserting that a cyber attack by #Pakistan has caused 70% of India's electricity grid to become dysfunctional.



❌This claim is #FAKE

India-Pakistan tensions latest

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after India launched precision strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack with cross-border connections.

In retaliation, Pakistan initiated drone attacks on 26 locations across India, from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat, for the second consecutive night on Friday. The Indian defence ministry reported that attempts to target key installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully repelled.

On Saturday, Pakistan claimed that its three air bases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones.