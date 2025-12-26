'Our country comes first': Siliguri hotels ban Bangladeshi tourists, including those on medical visa, amid rising tensions

Hotels in Siliguri have decided to deny accommodation to Bangladeshi tourists, including those with medical visas, amid rising tensions between India and Bangladesh. This move follows protests and public outcry over recent events in Bangladesh, prompting local businesses to change their policies towards visitors from the neighbouring country.

The decision was initially relaxed for "humanitarian reasons," allowing only tourists with medical or student visas to stay. However, with the current climate, these exceptions have now been revoked. Local hotel operators cite national interest and security as primary motivations.

Ujjal Ghosh of the Greater Siliguri Hoteliers Welfare Association was quoted as saying by LiveMint, "Given the current situation in Bangladesh and the statements being made by some leaders there regarding the Siliguri Corridor and the Seven Sisters of Northeast India, we protest them." He added that hotels will now exclude even medical visa holders from their guest lists, emphasising, "Our country comes first; only then does our business come."

In one hotel in the Junction area, management displayed posters reading "Boycott Bangladesh" as a visible sign of their stance. The establishment confirmed it will not accept Bangladeshi guests. This sentiment is echoed by transport operators, some of whom have placed similar stickers on their vehicles and stopped offering services to Bangladeshi nationals.

Dilip Mallick, a hotel manager, remarked, "Bangladeshis receive various facilities in India, yet incidents of violence against Bengalis and Hindus continue in Bangladesh." He added, "Such actions are unacceptable, and therefore our hotel has decided not to accommodate Bangladeshi tourists."

Local businesses are calling for further restrictions. Sujan Das, a trader, said, "We want all import and export activities between India and Bangladesh to be stopped." He continued, "Services such as transport, hotels, sale of goods and even medical facilities should no longer be extended to Bangladeshi nationals. We demand a complete boycott of Bangladesh."

The shift in local policy follows protests in India after the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu worker in Bangladesh, which has intensified demands for a stronger response from Indian communities.

Bangladesh has responded by suspending consular and visa services in New Delhi and Agartala, citing security concerns. The Bangladesh interim government has denied any evidence of blasphemy against Das and pledged support to his family.