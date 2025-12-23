Bangladesh unrest: VHP, Bajrang Dal protest turns violent outside High Commission in Delhi; Dhaka acts swiftly

A protest led by members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal turned violent outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Monday, as demonstrators clashed with police and toppled barricades. The protesters were demanding action over the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Bangladesh.

Security at the site was significantly tightened, with a three-layer barricade and the deployment of around 15,000 police and paramilitary personnel. Despite these arrangements, protesters managed to breach the barricades, posing challenges for authorities attempting to control the crowd. Demonstrators holding banners and chanting slogans voiced their anger over the killing and alleged inaction by Bangladeshi authorities.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses were stationed about 800 metres from the mission to prevent the crowd from moving closer. A protester at the scene said, "A Hindu man was brutally assaulted and killed. We are requesting our government to take strict action against those responsible for the killing."

Dipu Chandra Das was reportedly accused of blasphemy and allegedly handed over to a mob by supervisors at his workplace. He was brutally assaulted, killed, and his body was later set on fire. Bangladeshi police have arrested at least twelve people in connection with the incident.

Bangladesh’s firm response

Following the violence in Delhi, Bangladesh strongly condemned the protest and summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma. In a statement, the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry denounced acts targeting diplomatic missions, warning that such incidents threaten diplomatic safety and violate norms of mutual respect. The ministry urged Indian authorities to ensure the protection and security of diplomatic personnel and properties.

Meanwhile, similar protests in Kolkata prompted heightened security at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Armed police personnel and armoured vehicles of the Bangladesh Army have been deployed around the mission, reflecting serious concerns over the safety of diplomatic staff.

Bangladesh has reiterated its call for India to take necessary steps to safeguard diplomatic missions and uphold mutual respect between the two countries.