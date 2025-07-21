India builds a backdoor to DBO — away from Chinese eyes, and 12 hours faster

India is on track to complete a strategic new road to Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) in Ladakh by next year, providing the military with a faster, more secure route free from Chinese surveillance. The 130-km-long alternate route—running via Sasoma, Saser La, Saser Brangsa, Gapshan and onto DBO—has been fast-tracked following the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 amid a continuing standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Advertisement

Unlike the current Darbuk-Shyok-DBO (DSDBO) road, which is exposed to Chinese monitoring, the new alignment will allow India to mobilise troops and equipment without being observed. Defence officials said the route will reduce the distance between Leh and DBO by 79 km and cut travel time from two days to approximately 11–12 hours.

Daulat Beg Oldie is strategically critical. Located at 16,614 feet, it hosts the world’s highest airstrip and lies near the Karakoram Pass and the Depsang plains—areas where China has repeatedly contested Indian territorial claims.

The road, being developed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), will allow direct access from the Nubra Valley without the need to pass through Leh. BRO’s ‘Project Vijayak’ is handling the Sasoma to Saser Brangsa stretch, while ‘Project Himank’ is responsible for the segment leading to DBO. The total project cost is pegged at ₹500 crore.

Advertisement

To enable movement of heavier vehicles and artillery, including Bofors guns, nine bridges along the route have been upgraded from 40-tonne to 70-tonne capacity. Defence sources confirmed successful trials with Bofors and other military platforms.

The high-altitude region presents significant engineering challenges. Located above 17,000 feet, it is subject to extreme cold, heavy snowfall, and low oxygen levels. The construction season is limited to just 5–6 months annually.

To support construction teams, BRO has established “oxygen cafes” at key points to help workers cope with thin air and harsh conditions. A detailed project report is also being prepared for an 8-km tunnel at Saser La (17,660 feet), which will provide all-weather access and further improve strategic connectivity.

The new road is part of a broader infrastructure push in Ladakh, aimed at ensuring swift troop mobility and logistical support amid rising tensions with China.