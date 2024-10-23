'Out of Rs 2,000 cr earned, we received only Rs 1 cr': Babita Phogat on Aamir Khan starrer Dangal

In an unexpected disclosure, former Indian wrestler Babita Phogat, whose life inspired the critically acclaimed Bollywood film "Dangal," has shed light on the financial outcome of the movie. Babita, who transitioned into a political role after her wrestling career, revealed that despite "Dangal" grossing over Rs 2,000 crore at the box office, her family received only INR 1 crore from the film's producers.

During an interview with News 24, Babita confirmed the figure when she was questioned about the disparity. "Out of Rs 2,000 crore made from Dangal, the Phogat family received only Rs 1 crore?" she was asked. Babita unequivocally responded, "Yes."

When probed about whether the modest sum disheartened her or her family, Babita articulated a sentiment focused on value beyond monetary gain. She quoted her father, saying, "Nahi, papa ne ek cheez kahi thi ki logo ka pyaar aur sammaan chahiye." (No, father had said one thing, we want people's love and respect.)

"Dangal," released in 2016, chronicles the inspiring journey of Babita, her elder sister Geeta Phogat, and their father, Mahavir Phogat, who trained his daughters to become world-class wrestlers. The film highlighted their achievements and the struggles involved in a traditionally male-dominated sport.

Babita Phogat boasts an impressive athletic résumé, including a silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

She also earned a bronze medal at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships and represented India at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she did not win a medal. After retiring from wrestling in 2019, Babita has since embraced a new career in politics.

